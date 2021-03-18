Log in
Veta Resources Announces Changes to Board and Management

03/18/2021
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Veta Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces the resignations of Brian Jennings as President, Chief Executive Officer and director and Michael Corey as Vice President, Exploration and director, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Jennings and Corey for their contributions to the Company and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours.

Albert Contardi, a director of the Company, has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Daniel Nauth has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Albert Contardi, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director - Mr. Contardi is a consultant/adviser with over 15 years of legal, investment and capital markets experience. He is currently President of Generic Capital Corporation, a Toronto-based EMD finance firm. Mr. Contardi's expertise involves advising and structuring corporate finance transactions in the mining, tech and bio-tech sectors to maximize the value of projects/assets. He has been called to the Ontario Bar and is a graduate of Queen's University Law School.

Daniel Nauth, Director - Mr. Daniel Nauth practices U.S. securities and corporate law and advises both public and private issuers on U.S.-Canada cross border capital markets, M&A and corporate/securities transactions and regulatory compliance. Mr. Nauth holds a J.D. from Queen's University and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from York University. Mr. Nauth is a licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Nauth has extensive advisory experience in a range of industries, including mining and oil/gas, emerging biopharmaceutical and medical devices, medicinal cannabis, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Mr. Nauth currently serves as a director of Bhang Inc., QcX Gold Corp., SBD Capital Corp., Interactive Capital Partners Corporation, Crosswinds Holdings Inc. and Pima Zinc Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Contardi
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 361-2832

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77842


© Newsfilecorp 2021
