Veteran IP Litigator Milton Springut Joins Moses & Singer

08/10/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Milton Springut as a partner in its Intellectual Property practice. His longtime colleague Caroline Boehm also joins as special counsel.

Springut brings more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of IP litigation, prosecution, and counseling, including numerous patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and computer law matters. He litigates and prosecutes patents in the scientific disciplines, including electrical and electronic systems, computer hardware and software, and business systems, drawing on his early experience at Bell Laboratories, where he developed computer hardware and software systems. He also has earned a reputation as one of the country’s most skilled litigators of trademark, counterfeiting, and gray goods cases, representing the world’s top luxury brands and international fashion houses such as Gucci, Guess?, and several Richemont brands.

“Milton is one of the most influential IP rights lawyers in the country. His ability to help companies of all sizes develop their intellectual property -- and protect those rights against misappropriation and infringement -- will be a tremendous boon to our clients,” said Elizabeth A. Corradino, Chair of the Entertainment & Media, Technology and Intellectual Property practice groups.

Springut will continue to advise Fortune 500 companies, mid-market and internet start-ups across multiple industries, with emphasis in patent litigation, fashion and luxury goods, and technology and media rights. He is also well versed in the challenging process of obtaining product trade dress rights, having secured and litigated these rights for various iconic luxury goods products.

“Given its established midmarket presence across multiple disciplines and industries, Moses & Singer is the perfect fit for me at the right time,” said Springut. “I’m eager to work with my new talented colleagues in helping clients navigate evolving IP issues, particularly those concerning new online platforms, which significantly impact the value of their brands.”

Springut led his own IP boutique, Springut Law, since 2013 and was previously a name partner at Kalow & Springut from 1996. Outside of his busy practice, he has served as past board member and IP counsel for the American Foundation for the Blind, which he continues to represent pro bono on various matters. He holds a JD from Seton Hall University, MS, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Columbia University, and BS, Electrical Engineering from The City College of New York.

About Moses & Singer
Since 1919, Moses & Singer LLP has represented diverse businesses and successful individuals and their families. Among the firm's broad array of U.S. and international clients are industry leaders in banking and finance, entertainment, media, real estate, healthcare, and advertising and communication. The firm's attorneys advise clients on complex transactions that involve financing, securities, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, intellectual property and digital media, fiduciary and tax issues. They are advocates in commercial, real estate and intellectual property litigation, white-collar criminal cases, family disputes and business reorganizations and bankruptcies. The firm’s single office in the Chrysler Building in New York City provides an environment of collaboration to focus on personal service and value.


© Business Wire 2021
