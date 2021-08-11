Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veteran Insurance Executive Rick Ulmer Joins Alliant

08/11/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Executive Vice President and Managing Director will support mergers and acquisitions activities for Alliant Underwriting Solutions division

Veteran insurance executive Rick Ulmer has joined Alliant as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions within the company’s Alliant Underwriting Solutions (AUS) division. Ulmer will support AUS’s nationwide M&A strategy and assist in overseeing acquisition integration and leveraging growth across all areas of the division.

“Rick is a highly skilled insurance leader with direct experience building and growing thriving organizations,” said Sean McConlogue, President of Alliant Underwriting Solutions. “He will play a critical role in setting the stage for ongoing growth and expansion across all facets of AUS as we continue to expand our reach and influence.”

Ulmer joins Alliant with a diverse background that includes roles in executive management, insurance brokerage, risk management, and business development. Prior to joining Alliant, Ulmer was President and CEO with a top 10 U.S. retail insurance broker. He also has extensive experience in the technology industry working with start-up organizations as well as in the Fortune 500 marketplace.

In his new role at AUS, Ulmer will contribute to mergers and acquisitions efforts for an organization that is among the nation’s top 10 MGAs, generating in excess of $1.6 billion in annual gross written premium.

Ulmer earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pLIGHTSTONE VALUE PLUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:48pPROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC : . Identifies Additional Potentially Significant Gold Targets
AQ
02:48pLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $.42
PR
02:46pRELEASE : Khanna, Warren, Bennet, Phillips Introduce the CBO FAIR Scoring Act
PU
02:46p11.08.2021, 20 : 25 CET/CEST, Bilfinger SE: Decision on capital allocation: early debt repayment, special dividend and share buyback, investment in growth [pdf, 115.6 KB]
PU
02:46pBANK FIRST : announces plans to construct a 13,100 sq. ft. Operations Center in Manitowoc
PU
02:46pINDEL B S P A : Buy back
PU
02:46pSK TELECOM : Dividend Policy of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Fair Disclosure) (Form 6-K)
PU
02:46pSILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Economic Review—August 2021
PU
02:46pPET CENTER COMERCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Videoconference Transcript Acquisition Zee.Dog 08/03/2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 mln to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft
3Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5U.S. consumer price increases slow in July, signs inflation peaked

HOT NEWS