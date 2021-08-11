Veteran Insurance Executive Rick Ulmer Joins Alliant

Executive Vice President and Managing Director will support mergers and acquisitions activities for Alliant Underwriting Solutions division

Veteran insurance executive Rick Ulmer has joined Alliant as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions within the company’s Alliant Underwriting Solutions (AUS) division. Ulmer will support AUS’s nationwide M&A strategy and assist in overseeing acquisition integration and leveraging growth across all areas of the division.

“Rick is a highly skilled insurance leader with direct experience building and growing thriving organizations,” said Sean McConlogue, President of Alliant Underwriting Solutions. “He will play a critical role in setting the stage for ongoing growth and expansion across all facets of AUS as we continue to expand our reach and influence.”

Ulmer joins Alliant with a diverse background that includes roles in executive management, insurance brokerage, risk management, and business development. Prior to joining Alliant, Ulmer was President and CEO with a top 10 U.S. retail insurance broker. He also has extensive experience in the technology industry working with start-up organizations as well as in the Fortune 500 marketplace.

In his new role at AUS, Ulmer will contribute to mergers and acquisitions efforts for an organization that is among the nation’s top 10 MGAs, generating in excess of $1.6 billion in annual gross written premium.

Ulmer earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005772/en/