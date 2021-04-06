Log in
Veteran Retirement Plan Consultant Miki Sakata Joins Three Bell Capital

04/06/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Three Bell Capital (Three Bell), a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Silicon Valley, has just announced the hiring of Miki Sakata, a senior retirement industry professional with over 24 years of experience in selling and servicing retirement plans.

“We are unbelievably excited to have Miki join the Three Bell team,” said Andre Huaman, Managing Partner and head of Three Bell’s Corporate Retirement Plan Division.

“Miki is a seasoned retirement plan specialist, and her expertise in the tax-exempt and nonprofit sectors, which are traditionally underserved segments of our industry, will significantly expand our ability to work with some very deserving organizations.”

About Three Bell Capital

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Three Bell Capital is an independent wealth management firm providing an array of advisory services to the entrepreneurial community.

With over $1.3B in Corporate Retirement Plan assets under advisement, Three Bell is one of the largest independent consulting firms in California with a dedicated corporate retirement plan division.

Three Bell’s private wealth management practice helps clients develop a plan for their wealth which includes asset management, estate planning, tax strategy, insurance coverage, and lending, and we coordinate those efforts across our clients’ network of professional advisors.

Please direct media and press Inquiries to Andre Huaman at andre@three-bell.com.


© Business Wire 2021
