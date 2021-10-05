Veteran Tax Lawyer Joins Alliant Insurance Services

Harry Ballan named Senior Transaction Risk Consultant

Alliant Insurance Services has announced that veteran tax lawyer Harry Ballan, former Partner at Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP, has joined the company as Senior Transaction Risk Consultant, Mergers & Acquisitions. Ballan will specialize in providing transactional risk solutions to private equity firms, corporate clients and alternative asset investors, and will help clients around the globe insure their most challenging transactional risks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harry to Alliant,” said Dan Schoenberg, Executive Vice President, Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions. “Harry is among the world’s most respected tax lawyers. We could not be more pleased that he has chosen to join us to share his unique insights and specialized expertise. His impressive global experience in mergers and acquisitions, asset management, tax controversy and international legal issues will greatly enhance our market-leading position in transactional insurance and tax controversy insurance offerings.”

Prior to joining Alliant, Ballan served as a tax partner and senior counsel at Davis Polk where he advised clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions, private fund formation and transactions and tax controversy. In addition, he has been an acclaimed professor in NYU’s prestigious LL.M. program, a successful law school dean, and senior director of a private foundation. He has also served on numerous corporate boards.

Ballan earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Yale University and a law degree from Columbia Law School.

Based in New York, Ballan can be reached at (646) 530-2875 or Harry.Ballan@alliant.com.

