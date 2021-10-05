Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veteran Tax Lawyer Joins Alliant Insurance Services

10/05/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harry Ballan named Senior Transaction Risk Consultant

Alliant Insurance Services has announced that veteran tax lawyer Harry Ballan, former Partner at Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP, has joined the company as Senior Transaction Risk Consultant, Mergers & Acquisitions. Ballan will specialize in providing transactional risk solutions to private equity firms, corporate clients and alternative asset investors, and will help clients around the globe insure their most challenging transactional risks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harry to Alliant,” said Dan Schoenberg, Executive Vice President, Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions. “Harry is among the world’s most respected tax lawyers. We could not be more pleased that he has chosen to join us to share his unique insights and specialized expertise. His impressive global experience in mergers and acquisitions, asset management, tax controversy and international legal issues will greatly enhance our market-leading position in transactional insurance and tax controversy insurance offerings.”

Prior to joining Alliant, Ballan served as a tax partner and senior counsel at Davis Polk where he advised clients on cross-border mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions, private fund formation and transactions and tax controversy. In addition, he has been an acclaimed professor in NYU’s prestigious LL.M. program, a successful law school dean, and senior director of a private foundation. He has also served on numerous corporate boards.

Ballan earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Yale University and a law degree from Columbia Law School.

Based in New York, Ballan can be reached at (646) 530-2875 or Harry.Ballan@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:15aFOMO : Smartguard energy poised for substantial growth in puerto rico
AQ
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Tread Water After Selloff; Oil Rally Builds
DJ
06:13aCRANFIELD UNIVERSITY : Cranfield joins state-of-the-art R&D centre for next-generation aerostructures
AQ
06:13aQUEEN'S UNIVERSITY BELFAST : New GBP500k digital testbed to create 'step change' in smart manufacturing
AQ
06:12aCISCO : Federal Circuit Clarifies That There Is Not A Heightened Standard For Willful Infringement
AQ
06:11aData and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI Launches with $30m Funding from Columbia Capital
BU
06:10aBRISTOW GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aMCAP ACQUISITION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aCottco Loses Us$2,5m Lint to Fire At Depot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2Facebook : World stocks steady near lows as inflation jitters ease
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms

HOT NEWS