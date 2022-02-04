Veterans United Foundation Marks 10 Years of Enhancing Lives

Veterans United Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary by donating an additional $10 million on top of its regular giving to help individuals and organizations nationwide in 2021. In total, the foundation donated more than $20 million throughout the year.

“Enhancing lives in the communities we serve has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Erik Morse, board president of Veterans United Foundation. “We’re a part of these communities. Our employees are excited about the work that nearly 100 organizations are doing and are thrilled to help in the expansion of their services, efforts, and missions to reach more people across the country.”

During the foundation's 10th anniversary, Veterans United Home Loans employees took a survey and voted on the causes they hold near to their hearts. Mental health treatment and awareness and Veteran homelessness fell at the top of the list while many more are listed below:

Education and youth services

Emergency relief and recovery

Home ownership and adapted housing

VUF scholarships

Local youth, family, and Veteran programs

Social impact organizations

“Each and every one of these causes is important to our employees, and this survey just helps reinforce the work that we do,” said Morse.

Veterans United Foundation was created in 2011 and is funded by more than 4,100 Veterans United Home Loans employees, Veterans United Home Loans, and its affiliated companies. More than 90% of employees donate 1% of their paycheck to the foundation to support the mission. During the course of the $10 million campaign, employees nominated individuals and organizations to receive some of the funding.

“Our employees’ efforts were able to help 139 individuals and 93 organizations through this campaign,” said Morse. “That includes projects such as Welcome Home’s initiative of beautification, increasing accessibility, and enhancing the lives of those who have served. It funded Habitat for Humanity’s efforts in Dallas and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture’s Veterans Urban Farm project. The largest gift of the foundation's tenth anniversary and second largest of its history was $1.25 million to True North.”

That donation will assist True North in enhancing its non-residential services, hiring more staff, and expanding its capacity to serve domestic and sexual violence victims by developing a new advocacy center.

The foundation impacts military and community-centered charitable organizations throughout the United States.

