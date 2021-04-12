Veterans United Home Loans : Ranks for the Sixth Consecutive Year on Fortune's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For

Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA purchase lender, was named to Fortune Magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2021. This is the sixth consecutive year the full-service lender has been included on the list. The annual list was compiled by the international publication and global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®. Veterans United also recently ranked No.11 on Fortune's Top Large Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance.

Great Place to Work® surveyed more than half a million employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. Seventy-one percent of winning workplaces scored better than in pre-pandemic times, increasing employees’ experiences of workplace trust an average of three percentage points.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of our company," said Dr. Amanda Andrade, chief people officer for Veterans United. "As an organization, our success isn't measured by the number of loans we do, but by sustaining a culture that has a sincere passion for impacting and enhancing the lives of our nation's Veterans and service members, our families and communities, and each other. We collectively define our company's success by directly living out our employee-created values: Be Passionate and Have Fun, Deliver Results with Integrity and Enhance Lives Every Day."

Veterans United experienced significant growth in 2020, welcoming more than 1,500 new employees across the country, with hundreds of additional openings we are actively looking to fill. The company's nearly 4,600 employees focus on helping Veterans and their families secure homeownership. Current openings include marketing, technology, production, and operations. In St. Louis, the company is looking to hire operations coordinators and loan specialists. In Springfield, our affiliate company Paddio is looking to hire loan officers and loan specialists.

For more information, visit https://www.veteransunited.com/careers/.

In 2020, Veterans United Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Veterans United, donated $1 million to support COVID-19 relief in communities across the nation. The pledged money went toward purchasing critical supplies such as masks for healthcare workers and provided emergency relief to organizations and individuals impacted by the pandemic. In total, funding was made available to 29 communities throughout the country. The Foundation is supported solely by Veterans United, the company's employees and its affiliate companies. It is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and 2021 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers, and our society in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

To see the complete list of the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, click here.

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $25.8 billion in loans in 2020 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members utilize the home loan benefits earned by their service. The company's employee-driven charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is committed to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families nationwide by focusing on supporting military families and nonprofit organizations that strengthen local communities. Veterans United Home Loans and its employees have donated more than $87 million to the Foundation since its founding in November 2011.

