Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViON Discusses AI infrastructure as-a-Service at NVIDIA GTC 21

04/12/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, reinforced today a strategic position with NVIDIA for bringing AI infrastructure as-a-Service (AIaaS) to government and commercial organizations. We are pleased to announce that we will be presenting two sessions at GTC21: “Accelerating AI in the Federal Government With as-a-Service” with NVIDIA and “AI as a Service: Focus on Outcomes, not IT” with HPE and NVIDIA.

“ViON has over 40 years of experience helping our customers modernize technology and drive successful outcomes. ViON's experience processing, storing, managing, protecting data and ensuring better outcomes for Federal, State and Commercial organizations allows us a unique capability to bring complex AI solutions to market. Both ViON and NVIDIA have a passion for solving the most complex artificial intelligence challenges while at the same time understanding the high performance requirements. ViON’s customer intimacy model enables us to understand the customer’s needs and meet those needs effectively with technology to solve technology challenges,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON.

From the Data Center to the Edge, ViON has the unique ability to deliver AI infrastructure as-a-service to meet the demands for today and in the future. NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing.

ViON, in collaboration with NVIDIA enables government organizations to implement IT infrastructure from the data center to the edge while focusing on enhancing the customer experience and performance.

About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows governance, service catalogue and management capabilities. Customers to able research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia. vion.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSSI, HWCC, KSU, PEBO, HGV; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
02:20pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JCS, SVBI, WSFS, PTVCA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
02:19pNvidia says first-quarter sales above prior forecast of $5.3 billion
RE
02:19pFirst meeting of Ibero-American Central Bank Governors to debate their response to the COVID-19 crisis (132 KB)
PU
02:18pNVIDIA  : says Q1 sales above prior forecast of $5.3 bln
RE
02:18pREPRISE COMMERCE  : Lands DeMert Brands as Its First Direct US Client
BU
02:17pINTEL IN TALKS TO PRODUCE CHIPS FOR AUTOMAKERS WITHIN SIX TO NINE MONTHS : Ceo
RE
02:17pCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES  : Air France-KLM to raise 1 billion euros via share issue
RE
02:17pWhite House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials
RE
02:17pCARRIER GLOBAL  : Automated Logic Launches New, Fully Responsive Website
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ