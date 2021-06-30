ViON Honored on the 2021 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored ViON on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.

Businesses rely on solution providers for an enormous amount of technologies, services and expertise to help them meet today’s IT challenges — whether it’s a new implementation or digital transformation initiatives. To meet these demands, solution providers and MSPs must maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company’s solution provider database.

ViON has compelling technical expertise with multi-cloud orchestration, cloud deployment (private, public, hybrid), cloud managed services, SPARC technology modernization, artificial intelligence, solutions design, modernization and deployment. ViON’s ISO 9001:2015 certified processes support an Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Framework aligning IT services to business needs with a governance model for assured service delivery & support. The company has certifications and specializations from a diverse portfolio of leading technology manufacturers, including Dell Technologies, HPE, Nutanix, NVIDIA, Pure Storage, Oracle, Quantum, NetApp and Fujitsu.

“The integrity of our work is founded on the ever-growing expertise of our team and the commitment they bring to meeting customer needs, no matter the circumstances,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “We take great care in maintaining the latest industry certifications, specializations and trainings to ensure we provide support and guidance to our customers in an ever-changing industry.”

“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON provides a streamlined management platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows governance, service catalogue and management capabilities. Customers are able to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON is a veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginal that delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services. Learn more at vion.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

