Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ViON and Fujitsu Partner In North America for High Performance Computing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:39pm EST

ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission-critical IT infrastructure solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Fujitsu in North America to provide high performance computing.

“ViON® has over 40 years of experience helping our customers modernize technology and driving successful outcomes. ViON's experience processing, storing, managing and protecting data in the Federal, State and Local, as well as Commercial markets allows us a unique capability to bring complex solutions to market,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “Fujitsu has partnered with ViON for North America delivery and support of the PRIMEHPC FX700 to address the growing high-performance needs of our customers.”

This now commercially available solution uses Fujitsu's ARM-based A64FX CPU, the same CPU used by FUGAKU, the fastest Supercomputer in the world jointly being developed by Fujitsu and RIKEN. The A64FX was developed with high performance and low power consumption in mind – providing higher performance per watt translating into significant cost savings, as well as exceptional system consolidation opportunities within the data center. Fujitsu leverages partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers that, like ViON, have a passion for solving the most complex enterprise IT challenges. Partnering with Fujitsu, ViON is helping customers deploy industry-leading HPC solutions for their data-intensive applications. The company supports all stages of implementation including Proof of Concept (POC) testing, staging, on-site installation services along with Professional, Managed and Support Services. ViON has a passion for solving the most complex enterprise IT and HPC challenges.

About ViON Corporation
ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON’s Enterprise Cloud is changing cloud management for the market, providing a streamlined platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pBJ RESTAURANTS : to Participate at the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference Virtual Event
AQ
01:01pCOX AUTOMOTIVE : and Moody's Analytics Launch Vehicle Affordability Index
PR
01:01pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : And TuSimple Collaborate On Autonomous Vehicle Freight Operations
PR
01:01pTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PU
01:01pTHE TECH TRIBUNE : 2021 Best Tech Startups in Minneapolis
BU
01:01pInszone Insurance Expands, Unveils New Benefits Division
BU
01:01pPharma E-commerce Market In Europe to grow by $ 10.69 bn during 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio
BU
01:01pWildfire Recovery Attorneys File Suit Against PG&E for 2019 Kincade Fire Damages to Public Resources
BU
01:01pHUMANA : Expands Medicare Advantage Offerings in Washington
BU
01:01pYARA INTERNATIONAL : Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
5Bitcoin breaks $17,000 as 2020 rally powers on

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group