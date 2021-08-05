Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ViacomCBS adds millions of new subscribers, to launch Paramount+ in Europe

08/05/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ViacomCBS headquarters in New York, New York

(Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc said on Thursday it added its highest global streaming subscribers ever in the second quarter and struck a multi-year deal with Comcast Corp's Sky to launch its Paramount+ streaming service in Europe.

The media company said it will expand its rebranded Paramount+ to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in 2022, through Sky.

With people now stepping out seeking in-person entertainment and increased pressure on traditional pay-TV services, media companies across the industry are looking to bolster their streaming services to take on giants like Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+. Bundling services together through commercial partnerships is one option.

As the domestic market saturates, industry leaders are also looking outside the United States for growth.

Paramount+ is betting on live sports to attract subscribers. The company has amassed more than 42 million global streaming subscribers in total after adding 6.5 million new subscribers in the quarter, which includes additions from its other popular streaming services PlutoTV and Showtime OTT as well.

ViacomCBS is looking to expand Paramount+ into 45 markets by the end of 2022.

"Engagement reached an all-time high in the quarter, driven by sci-fi thriller Infinite, SpongeBob SquarePants, the new iCarly series, NCIS and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," the company said.

ViacomCBS' streaming advertising revenue doubled during the quarter as live sporting events returned and businesses spent more on ads, with the company posting a 92% jump in overall streaming revenue.

The company expects streaming revenue to contribute to 15% of total revenue in 2021, ViacomCBS' finance chief Naveen Chopra indicated on the earnings call.

Total revenue of $6.56 billion in the quarter ended June 30, beat analysts' estimate of $6.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

By Eva Mathews and Kenneth Li


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIACOMCBS INC. 0.83% 38.79 Delayed Quote.4.11%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.24% 172.58 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aTSX rises on strong corporate earnings
RE
09:37aWall Street rises at open as weekly jobless claims fall
RE
09:35aViacomCBS adds millions of new subscribers, to launch Paramount+ in Europe
RE
09:34aCanada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008
RE
09:33aEthereum software upgrade activated; ether, bitcoin down
RE
09:29aANALYSIS : Stagflation? Recession? Bond market messages puzzle investors
RE
09:28aDaily Mail publisher to sell insurance unit to Moody's for $2 billion
RE
09:08aSpecial Report-How a little-known G7 task force unwittingly helps governments target critics
RE
09:03aTwo Top Cybersecurity Organizations Issue Joint Bulletin on the Importance of Cloud Scoping
BU
09:02aDrinks makers target high-end spirits for post-COVID growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral

HOT NEWS