Vial announces advisory board to discuss the "Future of Dermatology CROs" with leading sites at 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

01/15/2022 | 05:07pm EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial announces that in conjunction with the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference it will host an Advisory Board with leading research sites to discuss the challenges in clinical research with a focus on improving speed and quality of trials in Dermatology.

Launched earlier this year, under the tag line, "The CRO Built for Sponsors," the Vial Dermatology CRO promises higher quality and faster execution of trials powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 Dermatology clinics across the country.

The Vial Dermatology CRO team is led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, M.D. as Medical Director, Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology, and Mamta Hunt as Head of Quality. The CRO executive team joins Vial with over 100+ years of combined dermatology clinical trial experience.

The Vial executive team is attending the 2022 Winter Clinical dermatology conference to engage with sponsors leading the forefront of Dermatology research and top research sites.

The Vial CRO Advisory Board will discuss the the challenges facing Dermatology clinical research today, capture feedback on the Vial Dermatology CRO model, and engage the Dermatology community - sponsors, KOLs and leading sites - on improving trial quality and speed. The Vial executive team will incorporate the Advisory Board feedback from Dermatology research sites into the Vial Dermatology CRO strategy and release a whitepaper on the Vial.com website highlighting the feedback.

About Vial:

Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has over 70 employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 Dermatology clinics. The Vial network has contributed to over 150 trials for many of the leading sponsors in Dermatology having run trials across common Medical Dermatology indications (Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Alopecia Areata, Rosacea, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Prurigo Nodularis among others) as well as Cosmetic Dermatology indications. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

For more information on our Dermatology CRO

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vial-announces-advisory-board-to-discuss-the-future-of-dermatology-cros-with-leading-sites-at-2022-winter-clinical-dermatology-conference-301461622.html

SOURCE Vial


© PRNewswire 2022
