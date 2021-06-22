Log in
Vicarious Surgical Opens New State-of-the-Art Corporate Headquarters in Waltham, Mass.

06/22/2021 | 08:32am EDT
Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”), a next-generation medical robotics company driven by its mission to improve patient outcomes, today announced it has established a new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Waltham, Mass. in order to expand its core business functions. The new facility will initially house approximately 250 employees.

To accommodate its rapidly growing team, Vicarious Surgical leased a new 42,000 square foot facility located at 78 Fourth Avenue in Waltham, Mass. The new space will house a full-scale operating room for robotics testing as well as research and development and Company operations. Vicarious Surgical is also expanding its manufacturing capabilities with the development of a comprehensive manufacturing facility, including a clean room, within its new headquarters.

“Our new headquarters in Waltham speaks to the promising future we have envisioned for Vicarious Surgical and will enable us to scale for rapid growth,” said Adam Sachs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicarious Surgical. “Continuing to locate our corporate headquarters within Massachusetts allows us to recruit high caliber talent and collaborate with the best minds in robotics and healthcare. We look forward to adding hundreds of new jobs in Massachusetts and supporting the region as a hotbed for medical device innovation.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of improving patient outcomes, increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and immersive reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the first, and only, surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA.1 The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is now headquartered in Waltham, MA.

1

As of the date of this press release, Vicarious Surgical is not aware of any surgical robotics company that has announced receiving Breakthrough Designation for a full robotics system.

 


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS