06/04/2021

Vice-Governor Ana Ivković takes part in meeting of Swiss Constituency in IMF and World Bank

Vice-Governor Ana Ivković represented Serbia at the meeting of the Swiss Constituency, which Serbia is a member of, and noted that Serbia's long-term priorities remain the same - stability and sustainable and accelerated economic growth, with a continued rise in citizens' living standards. The meeting took place within the IMF and World Bank's Spring Meetings, which was again held in virtual format due to the ongoing health situation.

Speaking about the global conditions since the previous Spring Meetings, Vice-Governor Ivković stated that economic policy makers across the globe undertook numerous measures to enable faster and more sustainable recovery of their economies, and that cooperation and solidarity, which are always important, are now indispensable. 'A time with crises such as this one requires a joint action to prevent even greater inequality between economies. Last year in Serbia, a robust package of economic measures was adopted to support domestic demand and prevent a fall in business and consumer confidence. It is the large scope of this package, as well as the speed of the response, that played a key role in preventing the spill-over of negative effects of the pandemic onto the labour market and production capacities. This year, too, because of the pandemic, the support in the form of the set of economic measures was extended, and large-scale vaccination is underway, mostly thanks to the strategic activities of President Vučić. It is our estimate that successful vaccination will help preserve the health of our citizens and underpin an even faster economic recovery', the Vice-Governor stressed.

Speaking about the NBS measures, the Vice-Governor noted that since last March, the NBS responded with different instruments almost every month. 'We trimmed the key policy rate, ensured liquidity within the required deadlines and currencies, adopted a moratorium on the repayment of loan liabilities, facilitated loan repayment in other ways, and supported lending. In critical moments, we helped maintain liquidity and favourable financial conditions in the market of government and corporate bonds. Despite the crisis year, we maintained inflation at a low and stable level in 2020 - at 1.6% on average, with anchored inflation expectations. The exchange rate was kept stable, and FX reserves were increased. We ensured so far the most favourable financing conditions for the non-financial sector and two-digit growth in lending. NPLs were decreased by 0.4 pp to 3.7%. We ended last year with a real fall in GDP of 1%, and this year we expect a full recovery with growth equalling 5% to 6%. It is our estimate that without the measures that have been undertaken, the fall in Serbia's GDP last year would have been more than 6%, while the recovery would have taken three to five years, instead of one. Also, Serbia maintained an excellent approach to the global financial market, foreign direct investors remained loyal to our market, and rating agencies either maintained or raised our credit rating', said Vice-Governor Ivković.

The Vice-Governor underlined that Serbia will remain a reliable partner for cooperation within our Constituency, because cooperation has no alternative.

