Middle East
Vice President Wang Qishan expected to represent China at Queen's funeral - UK foreign office source
09/15/2022 | 11:21am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is expected to represent China at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, a British foreign office source said on Thursday.
(Reporting by William James)
© Reuters 2022
