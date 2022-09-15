Advanced search
Vice President Wang Qishan expected to represent China at Queen's funeral - UK foreign office source

09/15/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan is expected to represent China at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, a British foreign office source said on Thursday.

(Reporting by William James)


© Reuters 2022
