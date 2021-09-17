Vice President Yu Lu Attends Online Meeting with CNA of Mexico

Original: CFNA | Post: 2021-09-16 15:48:48 | Views: 2

Vice president Yu Lu attended an online meeting with Mr. Humberto Jasso, vice president of foreign trade of the National Agricultural Council (CNA) of Mexico on Sep. 15.

During the meeting, Yu Lu introduced the recent developments of the bilateral agricultural trade between China and Mexico, and exchanged views on signing MOU, arranging bilateral visits, promoting trade, etc. This meeting laid a good foundation for the follow-up cooperation and would surely promote the healthy and sustainable development of the bilateral agricultural trade.