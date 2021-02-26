Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vice Prime Minister Dan Barna met with H.E. Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Romania

02/26/2021 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Vice Prime Minister Dan Barna met with H.E. Dr Ahmed Abdullah Bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Romania.

During the meeting, the Vice Prime Minister emphasized Romania's decision to strengthen traditional relations with the UAE, with an emphasis on boosting and diversifying trade and promoting bilateral investment projects.

In this context, the two parties agreed to continue their efforts to draw up an action plan aimed at establishing concrete steps for the implementation of the Strategic Economic Partnership between Romania and the UAE.

Vice Prime Minister Dan Barna hailed the UAE Government's efforts to organize 'Expo 2020 Dubai'. 'I am confident that the next World Expo will be essential in shaping the world in the post-pandemic period,' stated Dan Barna.

Note: Postponed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Expo 2020 Dubai will take place between October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022. The theme of the Romanian pavilion will be 'New Nature' and will propose a process of reflection on sustainable economic growth in the context of environmental protection challenges.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aFARFETCH : 4Q 2020 Results
PU
03:41aPOP MART INTERNATIONAL : Change of registered office in the cayman islands
PU
03:41aLANXESS AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03:41aYINCHENG INTERNATIONAL : Major transactions (1) the entering into of the framework agreements for the acquisition of the entire equity interest in and debt of hangzhou qingcheng and (2) cooperation agreement in relation to development of the project land held by wuxi xuelang
PU
03:41aCHINA GEM : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
03:40aNeptune Energy to pay $200 million interim dividend for FY 2021
RE
03:39aHP : Earnings announcement
PU
03:39a[26 Feb 2021] Hong Kong's trade in services statistics for 2019
PU
03:39aISABEL SCHNABEL :  Unconventional fiscal and monetary policy at the zero lower bound
PU
03:39aSlides
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
3TSX : TSX falls 1.35% to 18,235.73
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ