Today, Vice Prime Minister Dan Barna met with H.E. Dr Ahmed Abdullah Bin Saeed Al Matrooshi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Romania.

During the meeting, the Vice Prime Minister emphasized Romania's decision to strengthen traditional relations with the UAE, with an emphasis on boosting and diversifying trade and promoting bilateral investment projects.

In this context, the two parties agreed to continue their efforts to draw up an action plan aimed at establishing concrete steps for the implementation of the Strategic Economic Partnership between Romania and the UAE.

Vice Prime Minister Dan Barna hailed the UAE Government's efforts to organize 'Expo 2020 Dubai'. 'I am confident that the next World Expo will be essential in shaping the world in the post-pandemic period,' stated Dan Barna.

Note: Postponed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Expo 2020 Dubai will take place between October 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022. The theme of the Romanian pavilion will be 'New Nature' and will propose a process of reflection on sustainable economic growth in the context of environmental protection challenges.