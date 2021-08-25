Log in
Vice-premier stresses progress on Hainan FTP

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
BEIJING - Vice-Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to fully implement the master plan for the Hainan free trade port and make solid progress on the port's construction.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the comments while presiding over a conference on deepening reform and opening-up in Hainan, emphasizing a problem-oriented work principle and efforts focused on the key issues.

Speaking highly of the achievements on forming policy systems, fostering industries and optimizing the business environment since the release of the plan in June 2020, Han urged more efforts to improve administration and deepen reform.

More work should be done to give prominence to risk prevention and control, strengthen risk monitoring and early warning, and fix the loopholes in administration, said Han.

He urged efforts to strengthen reform and innovation, focus on trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, comprehensively implement the simplified review and approval system, and form regulatory standards and norms in line with international standards.

Enterprises of different types of ownership should be treated equally in areas such as gaining access to factors of production, obtaining permission for market entry, and enjoying preferential policies, Han said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
