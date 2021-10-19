Log in
Vice-premier stresses steady economic, social development

10/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
BEIJING - Vice-Premier Han Zheng on Oct 19 stressed the basic approach of "seeking progress while maintaining stability" to ensure the steady development of the economy and society.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a meeting at the National Development and Reform Commission to study and plan work in the fourth quarter of this year and early next year.

He called for further research on macro policies and cross-cycle adjustments to macro policies in a bid to make plans for next year's work.

He highlighted the safe and stable supply of electricity for this winter and next spring through better planning and coordination.

The capacity of coal output should be expanded, taking into consideration safety and environmental protection requirements, while coal hoarding and speculation activities should be curbed effectively, he said.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:30:06 UTC.


