Victor Technology Launches First Electronic Full Standing Desk Portfolio

Available in two sizes and colors, the new lineup of desks provides more options for the growing at-home workforce

Victor Technology, LLC, the American owned and operated supplier of office products, has announced the launch of its first electric full-size standing desk portfolio. The new standing desks, DC830 and DC840, provide sit-stand flexibility with electronic height adjustability in 3-foot and 4-foot wide configurations. The work surface fits multiple monitors, keyboard, mouse, laptop, PC, phone and papers on a single level, making it the go-to solution for consumers looking to optimize their at-home or in-office setup. The desks are easy to assemble (15 minutes or less) and allow users to adjust the height with the push of a button, program up to four memory settings, while offering a range of ergonomic settings for various work style preferences.

The standard width for most standing desks is 4 feet. Due to customer feedback and the rise of remote work where space is more limited, Victor’s production of a 3-foot, more compact version offers the same ergonomics and height options as the industry standard, but in a configuration that is optimized for the modern needs of today’s workforce. In addition to the more compact desk option, Victor wanted to produce a model with the standard 4-foot width, which provides ample room for multiple monitors and other desk accessories at the same level. With these insights in mind, the DC830 and DC840 models were created.

“As the workforce continues to operate remotely, our team wanted to develop a full standing ergonomic electric desk that could work for anyone, regardless of their space and budget constraints,” said Jordan Feiger, CEO of Victor. “For years, Victor has produced premium office supplies aimed at enhancing all aspects of the work environment. We offer the best products that will support consumers and keep pace with an ever-changing market.”

The Victor DC830 and DC840 desks, which come in both black and white and can support up to 110 pounds, start at $479.99 and are available on Victor’s website, Amazon – which is running a 20% off promotion until March 30 on these desks if customers use the code “20OFFDESKS” at checkout – and other major E-commerce resellers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Victor Technology

Since 1918, Victor has helped the world do business as an American owned and operated supplier of printing, scientific, financial, and basic calculators, as well as desktop accessories and other office supplies. Victor has consistently expanded its footprint for the last 102 years, most recently with its category leading portfolio of stand-up desks and desk converters – the Victor Standing Desk Collection. In addition to the collection of standing desks, Victor is parent Company of Officemate, a leading supplier of office essential, the supplier of Steppie Balance Board in the U.S. & Canada and the exclusive distributor of Sharp Calculators in the U.S. & Latin America. Victor Technology is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

