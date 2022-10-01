Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes

10/01/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Designer Victoria Beckham attends the 4th edition of the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Victoria Beckham marked her debut on the Paris Fashion Week calendar with a chic lineup on the catwalk, drawing paparazzi photographers and celebrities including her own family, along with the fashion set.

"So just finishing off show detail and look who I run into," said Beckham, who is based in London, in a video posted on Instagram, showing her husband soccer legend David Beckham and children, including Harper Seven Beckham and Romeo Beckham walking behind her ahead of Friday's show. Her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were also present.

The designer emphasized her label's elevated side, with sleek dresses and suits, mixing light pastels with all black ensembles, and adding silk fringes, with leading models Bella and Gigi Hadid walking in the show.

After the runway presentation, which was held in the arched corridor of the historic Val de Grace abbey in central Paris, Beckham wiped away tears as she took her bow, pausing to hug Eva Longoria, who sat in the front row.

Of the major global fashion capitals, Paris has emerged from the pandemic strongest, bulked up with new venues to serve the industry, as well as hefty investments in flagship stores and high-end hotels from luxury groups based here.

The final stretch of Paris Fashion Week runs through Oct. 4, featuring big names like Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent, topping off a month of shows that also took place in New York, London and Milan.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 1.02% 595.5 Real-time Quote.-18.42%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.39% 610.4 Real-time Quote.-16.04%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34aUkraine encircles Russian forces around Lyman stronghold - military
RE
04:26aFlag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
RE
03:45aLebanon receives U.S. mediator proposals for maritime border with Israel -presidency
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
03:10aTesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot
RE
03:05aDirector general of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant detained by Russian patrol - Energoatom
RE
03:02aUnder a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
RE
02:58aIndia defers tax levy on unblended, dirtier fuel amid rising prices
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
02:49aThai c.bank says has acted to curb baht volatility
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
2Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for grow..
3OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
4Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
5Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot

HOT NEWS