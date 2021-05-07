Log in
Victoria Gold Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

05/07/2021 | 07:16pm BST
LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Victoria Gold Corp. Investors ("Victoria" or the "Company") (OTCPK: VITFF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 13, 2020, Victoria significantly revised second half of 2020 production guidance for the Eagle Gold Mine, in the process lowering the expected gold production volume from 85,000 – 100,000 to 72,000 – 77,000 ounces. Victoria also increased its expected all-in sustaining costs from $960 - $1,100 to $1,175 - $1,275 per ounce. Following this news, Victoria's stock dropped sharply, following this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com 

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
