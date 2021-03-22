Log in
Victory : Change of Date of Board Meeting

03/22/2021 | 07:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Victory Group Limited (the "Company") dated 12 March 2021 (the "Original Announcement") in respect of the proposed meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the release of the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and recommendation of the final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that the meeting of the Board originally scheduled on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 has been changed to Friday, 26 March 2021.

Save as aforesaid, the Board confirms that all other details in the Original Announcement remain unchanged.

By order of the Board Victory Group Limited

Chan Chun Choi Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Chun Choi, Mr. Chan Kingsley Chiu Yin, Ms. Lo So Wa Lucy, and as executive directors; Mr. Ip Ka Keung, Dr. Lam King Hang and Mr. Cheung Man Fu as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Victory Group Limited published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
