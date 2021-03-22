Victory : Change of Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Victory Group Limited (the "Company") dated 12 March 2021 (the "Original Announcement") in respect of the proposed meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the release of the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020 and recommendation of the final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that the meeting of the Board originally scheduled on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 has been changed to Friday, 26 March 2021.

Save as aforesaid, the Board confirms that all other details in the Original Announcement remain unchanged.

