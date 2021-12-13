Vident Funds Announce Final Capital Gains Distributions

Vident Funds today announced that there will be expected capital gains distributions for the Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF. There are no expected capital gains distributions for the other Exchange Traded Funds in its fund family.

Ticker Fund Name Short Term Capital Gains Long Term Capital Gains Total Capital Gains Distribution Per Share VIDI Vident International Equity Fund None None None None VUSE Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund None None None None VBND Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF None $800,974 $800,974 $0.01 PPTY PPTY- U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF None None None None

Please note that year end estimates were made as of December 9, 2021 and may be subject to change based on several factors. These factors may also result in funds which currently show no estimated capital gains distributions making a distribution at year end. We strongly encourage shareholders to consult with their tax advisers regarding tax consequences of these distributions.

About Vident Funds

The Funds' investment advisor is Vident Advisory, LLC. The Funds' sub-adviser is Vident Investment Advisory (VIA). Vident Financial owns the indexes that underlie the Funds.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus visit www.videntfunds.com/literature or call 800-617-0004.

Please read it carefully before investing. Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds have the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day at market price. Investor shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Funds. Ordinary brokerage commissions may apply. The Vident Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ALPS is not affiliated with Vident Financial.

VNT000563

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005972/en/