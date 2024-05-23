STORY: :: May 23, 2024

::Harbin, China

::Dashcam video captures the moment

an apartment explodes in China's north

The blast took place in a fourth floor apartment in the city of Harbin, the capital of the northern Heilongjiang province, according to Chinese state media on Thursday (May 23) morning, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Reuters was able to locate the dashcam video from nearby buildings, road layout, fly-over, signage, and handrails that match the satellite imagery and street view. Corroborating visuals showed most damage on the fourth floor of the building, and debris on the ground. Reuters was not able to confirm when the videos were filmed.

Xinhua reported that it was suspected gas explosion.