STORY: :: Eyewitness video captures gunshots in an Arkansas supermarket shooting

:: David Rodriguez

:: June 21, 2024

:: Fordyce, Arkansas

:: The shooter killed at least three, wounded several others and was later injured in a shootout with police

:: South Arkansas Reckoning/Suzy Parker

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar told reporters.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery in Fordyce, a town of 3,200 people about 70 miles (112 km) south of Little Rock.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that 11 innocent civilians were shot, and three of those are deceased. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody," Hagar said. He did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or take questions.

