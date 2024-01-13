Video shows aftermath of deadly mudslide in Colombia

STORY: The mudslide, which happened Friday (January 12) afternoon, covered a roadway that connects the cities of Quibdo and Medellin in the Pacific province of Choco. At least 35 people were injured and an unknown number of people are still missing as mud completely engulfed several cars on the road, authorities said.

Efforts to rescue bodies and survivors are still ongoing. The road has been closed by Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).