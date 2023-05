STORY: It starts with footage of a youth on a skateboard on the highway to Ponnagyum filmed in April this year.

Then it shows the same road in Sittwe, the Rakhine state capital, on Tuesday (May 16) with the tarmac broken and strewn with fallen trees.

The location of the video was verified by the beach, building, and tower which matched file and satellite imagery of the area.

Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed by the cyclone Mocha which tore down houses, communication towers, and bridges with winds of up to 130 mph (210 kph) and triggered a storm surge that inundated Sittwe.