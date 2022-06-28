Video shows devastation in Ukraine mall after airstrike

The attack drew a wave of global condemnation, with France's Emmanuel Macron calling it a "war crime."

Russia falsely claimed that the mall was empty, and said its missiles had struck a nearby arms depot storing Western weapons, which exploded, causing the blaze that spread to the nearby mall.

Kyiv said there was no military target in the area. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in "one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history".

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in its "special military operation" that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.