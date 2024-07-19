STORY: :: Video released by the Israeli army shows

a drone flying over Tel Aviv before an explosion

:: July 19, 2024

The Israeli army said a drone attacked Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Tel Aviv by buildings, beach and road layout seen in the video which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The date was verified by corroborating verified visuals and Reuters footage from the scene.

Yemen's Houthis' military spokesperson said on Friday the group attacked Tel Aviv with a drone and will continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.