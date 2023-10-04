STORY: The crash happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) on a straight and normally very busy road that connects Mestre to the historic centre of Venice and runs alongside a railway. The bus dropped more than 10 meters to the ground below.

Five Ukrainians, a German and the Italian bus driver were among those killed, Venice's prefect Michele Di Bari, the local representative of the interior ministry, said on Wednesday. He did not comment on the nationality of the others killed.

"We presume the driver may have fallen ill," Veneto regional president Luca Zaia told Rtl 102.5 radio. Witnesses' accounts and CCTV footage might give additional clues, he said.

The bus had been ferrying the tourists back to a campsite in nearby Marghera after a day out in Venice.