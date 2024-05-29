STORY: :: Eyewitness video shows moments after an explosion at an Ohio bank building

:: Youngstown, Ohio

:: May 28, 2024

:: Ron Flaviano

:: Several people were injured by the blast, which local media say was caused by a gas leak

Youngstown Police Department urged people to avoid the area around the building which also houses a Chase Bank.

JPMorgan Chase is in close contact with local officials, a spokesperson said in response to questions after a video of the purported blast was posted on X.

The company is checking on the safety of people in the building and area, the spokesperson said, adding that it will then "work to determine what happened and assess the damage."