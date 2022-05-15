Video shows rain of fire hitting Ukraine steel plant

The video was posted on the Telegram messaging application by Alexander Khodakovsky, a commander of the pro-Russian self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.

"If you didn't know what it is and for what purpose - you could say that it's even beautiful," Khodakovsky said in a message beside the video. Khodakovsky could not be immediately reached for comment.

Russian forces pummeled the port city for nearly two months, turning Mariupol into a wasteland as the war in Ukraine escalated.

Groups of Ukrainian fighters and civilians took to the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

Civilians have been evacuated from the bunkers but Ukrainian fighters remain holed up there.