Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Video shows rain of fire hitting Ukraine steel plant

05/15/2022 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The Ukrainian military said there was no let-up on Sunday in Russia's bombardment of the steel works in the southern port, where a few hundred Ukrainian fighters are holding out.

The video was posted on the Telegram messaging application by Alexander Khodakovsky, a commander of the pro-Russian self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.

"If you didn't know what it is and for what purpose - you could say that it's even beautiful," Khodakovsky said in a message beside the video. Khodakovsky could not be immediately reached for comment.

Russian forces pummeled the port city for nearly two months, turning Mariupol into a wasteland as the war in Ukraine escalated.

Groups of Ukrainian fighters and civilians took to the Azovstal works - a vast Soviet-era plant founded under Josef Stalin and designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

Civilians have been evacuated from the bunkers but Ukrainian fighters remain holed up there.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pBattle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas
RE
11:46aPeru economy grows 3.79% in March, weighed down by mining protests
RE
11:39aBOX OFFICE : 'Doctor Strange 2' Rules Again as 'Firestarter' Flames Out
RE
11:33aGunman who killed 10 in Buffalo supermarket attack was on authorities' radar
RE
11:25aBurning munitions cascade down on Ukrainian steel plant - video
RE
11:25aNATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership bids
RE
11:22aLebanon holds first parliament election since financial collapse, blast
RE
11:19aMcConnell sees Wednesday U.S. Senate vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
11:07aDetroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities
RE
10:56aExplosions heard as Somalia's presidential vote underway
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS