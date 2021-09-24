VideoProc Vlogger Action Video Editing Contest from Digiarty Software - Open Now!

VideoProc Team from Digiarty Software Inc., a high-profile company in the multimedia software industry, sponsors a "VideoProc Vlogger" Action Video Editing Contest in time of the releases of the company's new VideoProc Vlogger and the GoPro's new HERO10. The online video contest is open to all creators, vloggers, videographers, GoPro users, and amateurs. It starts today and will last until the end of October.

10 winners will be selected according to the number of Likes on YouTube and be rewarded with the following prizes:

#1: GoPro HERO10 Black $399.98 (save with 1-year GoPro subscription)

#2-3: GoPro 3-Way 2.0 grip arm tripod $69.99

#4-6: SanDisk Extreme ® 64GB microSDXC ™ $49.99

64GB microSDXC $49.99 #7-10: Camera Microphone $39.95

Plus: The top 2 winners with the highest likes have the chance to win $2000

"This contest is to celebrate the release of our 'New Arrival' – VideoProc Vlogger, which is a free, intuitive and capable video editing software. Even beginners can make cinematic videos like a pro," explained Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of Digiarty. "Like most of the others, this competition can visualize your storytelling, hone your editing skills and finance your video project."

How to Participant the Video Contest

Anyone can take part in the video editing contest following the steps below:

Download VideoProc Vlogger and start editing a video using VideoProc Vlogger; Share the final video on YouTube and add the specified hashtags; Fill in the link of entry video and email address, and submit to join the campaign; Wait for the official announcement of winners on Facebook.

For more details about the rules, click here.

VideoProc Vlogger Is Good for Editing GoPro Videos

VideoProc Vlogger is a free software for editing GoPro, DJI, HD/4K cameras, iPhone, Huawei and Android videos.

Most GoPro users used to edit HERO footage using Quik. However, the desktop of Quik hasn't been updated for a long time. VideoProc Vlogger can be an alternative on Windows and Mac. It excels at editing large 5.2K/4K/2.7K videos at high FPS, HDR photos, and RAW files from GoPro HERO10. It can fix low-light or overexposed footage, remove lens distortion, change video speed flexibly, and add camera movement effects through post-production to make videos cinematic and dynamic.

VideoProc Vlogger was released on September 17. Several days after its release, VideoProc Team has received a lot of positive feedbacks. For example, one user mentioned in the email, "It literally supports every video and audio format that exists. I tried HDR10, 4K, Dolby Atmos in containers like MKV, MP4. It supports everything perfectly which is a huge advantage. It supports Hardware Encoding which results in high-speed export so that too is a benefit. It has got all the basic editing tools within reach and is not difficult to learn even for beginners."

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a leading company in the multimedia software industry founded in 2006. Video editor, video recorder, video converter, video downloader, DVD ripper, DVD backup, and iPhone manager are the representing functions of its users-favored products. With 15 years of development, Digiarty has accumulated a vast user base all over the world and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005185/en/