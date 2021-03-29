Vienna plans to extend Easter lockdown until following weekend -minister

VIENNA, March 29 (Reuters) - Vienna plans to extend an
Easter coronavirus lockdown by five days until the following
Sunday, Austria's health minister said on Monday, while two
nearby provinces introducing the same restrictions are still
undecided on prolonging them.
The eastern provinces of Lower Austria, which surrounds
Vienna, Burgenland, which borders Hungary, and the capital
itself last week announced a lockdown from Thursday, April 1 to
Tuesday, April 6, closing non-essential shops and replacing a
nighttime curfew with all-day restrictions on movement.
The three provinces have high levels of the British variant
of the coronavirus, which has been causing severe illness faster
and in more of those infected. With national infections rising,
eastern hospitals are nearing their intensive-care capacity.
Scientific experts, however, say a lockdown of less than a
week will do little to relieve the pressure on hospitals.
"I am pleased that Mayor Michael Ludwig and the City of
Vienna have decided that they want to implement an extension of
the Easter quiet period until April 11," Health Minister Rudolf
Anschober said in a statement after a video conference with the
three provinces' governors.
Vienna is the only city to also be one of Austria's nine
provinces, and the mayor is also its governor. Lockdown
decisions now usually involve the national government and the
influential governors.
"Because of the alarming situation, further provinces will
have to follow the City of Vienna on this path," Anschober added
without saying which provinces.
Separately, people leaving the western province of Tyrol
will have to show a recent negative coronavirus test result as
of Wednesday because of more than 200 cases there are of a
mutation of the British variant known as E484K, which is
believed to weaken the body's immune response to the virus.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy
Editing by Marguerita Choy)