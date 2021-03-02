Viet Nam, Thailand agree to deepen enhanced strategic partnership

(TGVN) - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Thani Thongphakdi exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries and ministries, along with regional and international issues of shared concern, during their online talks on February 24.

Dung thanked the Thai government for facilitating flights bringing Vietnamese citizens home and supporting those who are studying and living in Thailand.

He suggested Thailand limit trade barriers, exchange information about export-import regulations and procedures, and further support and closely cooperate with Viet Nam in regional and international organisations and forums.

Thani congratulated Viet Nam on the successful organisation of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, and its outstanding performance of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020.

Thailand attaches importance to and has worked to continuously consolidate and strengthen the fine bilateral friendship, the official said.

Viet Nam has become a model in the COVID-19 combat worldwide, he said, stressing that Thailand will continue its close coordination with Viet Nam in fighting the pandemic and reviving supply chains, as well as in the efforts to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Thailand also backs initiatives put forth by Viet Nam in its capacity as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The two sides agreed to deepen the enhanced strategic partnership between Viet Nam and Thailand in an effective manner, increase the exchange of all-level visits, and maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Viet Nam and Thailand will work together to organise activities celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, sign an action programme implementing the enhanced strategic partnership, and a cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries for 2021-2025.

They have also targeted a balanced trade and set a goal of 20 billion USD in bilateral trade revenue a year in the coming time.

The two countries will continue their close collaboration within sub-regional cooperation frameworks, and in building the ASEAN Community, and accelerating the ratification and implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

Regarding the East Sea issues, the officials shared the views that ASEAN needs to maintain its solidarity, common voice and centrality, while persistently pursuing agreed principles, and promoting the observance of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).