Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Vietnam 2022 GDP growth quickens to 8.02%, fastest since 1997

12/28/2022 | 09:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's economy grew 8.02% in 2022, the fastest annual pace since 1997, backed by strong domestic retail sales and exports, but is facing headwinds from a global slowdown.

The reading is higher than an official growth target of 6.0%-6.5% and last year's growth of just 2.58%, when COVID-19 lockdowns left a dent on the economy and impacted factory activity.

The high annual growth number comes despite fears of a global recession and its impact on demand for exports from Vietnam, a key manufacturer of goods like textiles, footwear and electronics for big-name international brands.

"The economic performance is worth noting amid global economic and political uncertainty and challenges," the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

The industrial and construction sector in 2022 grew 7.78%, while the services sector expanded 9.99%, and the agricultural sector grew 3.36%, it said.

Exports in 2022 were up 10.6% to $371.85 billion, while retail sales rose 19.8%, the GSO said, while consumer prices in December rose 4.55% from a year earlier.

Though the economy in 2022 grew at the fastest pace in decades, economists warned it is facing headwinds ahead, with weakening global demand having already impacted its shipments.

"The slowdown in global economic growth is making it more difficult for Vietnam to boost its exports and attract more foreign investment next year," said Can Van Luc, an advisor to the government and an economist at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam.

Luc said upward inflation pressure is also building following an increase in money supply towards the end of 2022, adding that "Vietnam has to import a lot of goods whose prices are still high, thus also pushing up pressure for higher inflation."

Exports in December fell 14% from a year earlier to $29.66 billion, while imports were down 8.1% to $29.16 billion. A decline in imports may indicate a future contraction in industrial production as firms cut their purchases of materials and equipment for production.

GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 5.92%, slowing from a growth of 13.71% in the third quarter, the GSO said. Third quarter growth was revised up from 13.67%.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam, one of the country's key economic driver, rose 13.5% this year to $22.4 billion, according to the government. But FDI pledges, which indicates future inflows, dropped 11% in the year to $27.72 billion.

Vietnam is targeting GDP growth of 6.5% and inflation at 4.5% for next year. (Editing by Martin Petty, Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:22aIndian cos likely to raise funds via public issues in 2023 as cash tightens-bankers
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented as -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented as China Covid Worries Linger
DJ
12:07aTurkey extends lira deposit tax support to end-June
RE
12/28China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
12/28Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
RE
12/28India extends policy to import refined palm oil at lower duty
RE
12/28Russia's Lavrov rejects Zelenskiy's 'peace formula' -RIA
RE
12/28INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady as traders quiet ahead of 2022-end
RE
12/28Factbox-COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia steps up Kherson shelling, dismisses Zelenskiy's peace plan
2Gold prices inch higher as U.S. dollar, yields slip
3China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
4Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors
5Rupee likely to open largely unchanged as China COVID impact assessed

HOT NEWS