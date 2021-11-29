Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vietnam Airlines Begins Regular Commercial Direct Flights to the United States 

11/29/2021 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam Airlines, the fastest-growing carrier in Southeast Asia, today announced the success of the first direct flight to the United States, fulfilling a key development milestone of the Vietnamese flag carrier.

The inaugural flight, No.VN98, from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco, carried passengers on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced-technology airplanes of the Vietnam Airlines fleet.

This historic flight signifies an important development of Vietnam’s aviation and Vietnam Airlines as the country’s first airline to conduct regular commercial direct flights to the U.S.

It recognizes the 20-year-effort of Vietnam Airlines since the establishment of its representative office in San Francisco to lay the foundation for direct route between the two countries.

“Vietnam Airlines was so proud of being the country’s first airline to conduct the charter flight to the U.S. more than a year ago to welcome compatriots back to the homeland. Today, we are pleased to announce the success of the inaugural commercial direct flight to the U.S., marking a new milestone for Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam’s aviation,” said President & CEO of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha.

“We are honored to be the first airport in the U.S. to offer nonstop regular flights to Vietnam. We are proud to offer a world-class experience with seamless access throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and grateful to Vietnam Airlines for making San Francisco their first U.S. destination,” said Director of San Francisco Airport Ivar C. Satero.

Initially, Vietnam Airlines will conduct 2 flights per week from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco by Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, the two most modern wide-body aircrafts.

The airline aims to increase to 7 flights per week after the Covid-19 pandemic is under control and plans to open a new route to connect Los Angeles to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

About Vietnam Airlines:

Vietnam Airlines - a member of SkyTeam Alliance - is the flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the South East Asia, operating 95 routes to 22 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day. Skytrax - the world's leading airline and airport rating organization - has ranked Vietnam Airlines as a 4-Star Airline for four consecutive years.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7591ba77-2286-479a-bb64-b43fe983f5ac

 


Latest news "Companies"
12:35pContinuation of the INDIGO Group’s ESG strategy and actions highlighted by Vigeo Eiris and GRESB and recovery in Q3 2021 faster than expected
AN
12:33pBlonder Tongue Updates NXG Platform with Built-in IP Content Ingest and Whitelisting Security Services - Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc
AQ
12:31pEIFFAGE S A : The big dive! Strasbourg's Municipal Baths, built by Eiffage Construction, open their doors
PU
12:31pGVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
12:31pVIACOMCBS : Olivier Jollet on Entertaining the Planet With Pluto TV
PU
12:31pHydrogen transport and storage infrastructure
PU
12:31pSONAECOM SGPS S A : informs on 2021 Third Quarter Management Report and Accounts
PU
12:31pMonitoring the social and economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic - 87th weekly report
PU
12:31pU.S. Chamber Letter on the Nomination of Laurie Locascio to be Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology
PU
12:31pVALE S A : announces commitment to lift 500,000 people out of extreme poverty by 2030
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
4Analyst recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Greif, Merck, Mirion Technolog..
5Nissan unveils $18 billion electrification push in bid to draw level wi..

HOT NEWS