Vietnam Jan-Sept FDI inflows drop 3.2% y/y to $13.76 bln - govt

HANOI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam received $13.76 billion
in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of
the year, down 3.2% from a year earlier, the Ministry of
Planning and Investment said on Friday.
FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth.
Companies with investment from foreign firms account for about
70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.
FDI pledges — which indicate the size of future FDI
disbursements — dropped 18.9% from a year earlier to $21.2
billion, the ministry said in a statement.
Of the pledges, 46.6% were due to be invested in
manufacturing and processing, while 20.6% targeted gas, water
and electricity distribution, it said.
Singapore was the top source of FDI pledges in the period,
followed by South Korea and China.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Alex Richardson)