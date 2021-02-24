Log in
Vietnam January-February FDI inflows up 5% year-on-year to $2.5 billion - planning ministry

02/24/2021 | 10:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam received $2.5 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) in January-February, up 5% from the same period a year earlier, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Wednesday.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - reached $5.46 billion, down 15.6% against a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 55.7% would go to manufacturing and processing while 26.5% are to be invested in electricity distribution, it added.

Japan was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Singapore and South Korea.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
