Vietnam January-February FDI inflows up 5% year-on-year to $2.5 billion - planning ministry

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam's economic growth. Companies with FDI account for around 70% of the Southeast Asian country's exports.

FDI pledges - which indicate the size of future FDI disbursements - reached $5.46 billion, down 15.6% against a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the pledges, 55.7% would go to manufacturing and processing while 26.5% are to be invested in electricity distribution, it added.

Japan was the top source of FDI pledges in the period, followed by Singapore and South Korea.

