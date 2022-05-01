Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam, Japan agree to boost trade, security ties

05/01/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A meeting between Vietnam's PM Pham Minh Chinh and Japan's PM Fumio Kishida

HANOI (Reuters) - Japan and Vietnam agreed on Sunday to boost economic and security ties while calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a Southeast Asia tour.

"We'll strengthen bilateral ties in order to put the economies of both nations back on a clear recovery path in the wake of the coronavirus," Kishida told reporters in Hanoi after meeting with his counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh.

Chinh said the two "agreed to boost cooperation in post-pandemic trade, strengthen supply chains and energy transition, in accordance with mutual interests".

Japan is Vietnam's largest provider of official development aid and third-largest source of foreign direct investment. Bilateral trade rose 8.4% last year to $42.9 billion, according to Vietnam customs data.

Kishida and Chinh said they discussed regional responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to disputes in the South China Sea, where China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei have competing territorial claims.

"We agreed that any change in the status quo by force cannot be recognised," Kishida said, referring to the Ukraine crisis. "We agreed on the need for the war to end immediately."

Kishida said he and Chinh "also agreed to strongly oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force in the South China Sea."

Kishida held similar discussions with Indonesia on Friday.

Chinh announced Vietnam's donation of $500,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine via international organisations.

He said Vietnam expects to begin exporting longan to Japan in September, followed by other produce such as grapefruit, avocado and rambutan, while opening its market for Japanese grapes.

Kishida said Japan will support an energy transition toward sources such as biomass, hydrogen and ammonia in Vietnam, which has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu in Hanoi and Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard)

By Khanh Vu and Elaine Lies


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aRussia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme
RE
04:07aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:57aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:54aProtesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings
RE
03:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:36aRussia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol
RE
03:33aChina's April new home prices see slower gains - private survey
RE
03:23aOpposition leader offers Australia 'a better future' in campaign launch
RE
02:55aSouth Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides
RE
02:24aBritain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Tata Motors : Press Release
3Chip consortium ISMC plans $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
4Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS