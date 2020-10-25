Vietnam - Japan to promote cooperation in the field of innovation (20/10/2020-09:56:00 AM)

Log in
Vietnam - Japan to promote cooperation in the field of innovation

10/25/2020 | 11:20pm EDT

(MPI) - On October 19th, 2020, in Hanoi, within the framework of the first visit of Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to Vietnam, a cooperation agreement between the National Center for Innovation, Ministry of Planning and Investment (NIC) and the Japan Trade Promotion Organization (JETRO) was awarded under the witness of the Prime Ministers and representatives of the two governments.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Chief Representative of JETRO Hanoi Office Nakajima Takedo affirmed that JETRO has cooperated actively and closely with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to promote Japan's FDI to Vietnam since its establishment in 1993.In particular, the needs of Japanese businesses are increasingly diverse with the expectation for Vietnam's high value-added production, increasing internal force expansion, and active application of digital transformation.

The cooperation agreement was signed for the common goals of the two parties in expanding relations, strengthening international cooperation capacity, ensuring the connection between Japanese investors and Vietnam's innovative enterprises, and providing the best support for the development of innovation between the two countries in general and the enterprises in particular.

Specifically, the two sides will exchange and cooperate on the following contents, namely: supporting Vietnamese businesses by consulting on the possibility of cooperation with Japanese enterprises;assisting each other in strengthening innovative business connections with investors in both countries;coordinating to promote cooperation between Japanese and Vietnamese businesses in general and supporting the establishment of business models in the innovation sector in particular on the basis of promoting the strengths of each side;supporting each other in the implementation of seminars, workshops and innovation-related events organized by each side;exchanging information related to Japanese and Vietnamese innovation.

Deputy Director in charge of NIC Vu Quoc Huy said, Vietnam was building an innovation network with the participation of experts and intellectuals working in developed countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, Germany, and United States.In Japan only, Vietnam has established the Vietnam - Japan Open Innovation Network (VJOIN) with thousands of members.This is a part of the Vietnam Innovation Network founded by the Ministry of Planning and Investment with the same goal of building and developing creative connection activities for the community of intellectuals and experts from all over the world to jointly create and adopt new technologies, products, business models and management to serve the development goals of Vietnam./.

JETROis an organization assigned as the focal point for Japanese innovation to promote trade cooperation activities.Currently, the JETRO DX project is being implemented with the aim of linking Japanese businesses with enterprises in developing countries around the world;supporting start-up projects to solve social problems using digital solutions (DX), and promoting digital technology.

The National Innovation Center (NIC)is an agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment to support and develop an innovation ecosystem, contributing to the renewal of growth models on the basis of developing science and technology and new business models, improving the digital transformation capacity of enterprises, thereby contributing to increasing labor productivity and the competitiveness of the economy.
Ministry of Planning and Investment

Ministry of Planning and Investment of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 03:19:00 UTC

