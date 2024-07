HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's exports are estimated to have risen 19.1% in July from a year earlier to $35.92 billion, government data showed on Monday.

Industrial production index in July rose 11.2% from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

Consumer prices in July rose 4.36% from a year earlier, the GSO said. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)