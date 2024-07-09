HANOI, July 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's goods exports in June rose 4.3% from a month earlier to $33.66 billion, led by an increase in shipments of electronics, government customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports fell 6.9% from May to $30.46 billion, leading to a trade surplus of $3.2 billion in June, the Customs Department said in a report.

Exports of electronics in June rose 18.4% from a month earlier to $6.55 billion, while smartphone shipments rose 11.2%, according to the report.

The goods exports figure for June was higher than a preliminary forecast of $33.09 billion issued by the General Statistics Office late last month.

The export-oriented manufacturing hub is seeking to speed up its economic growth this year, after the pace of annual

growth accelerated

in the second quarter to 6.93% from 5.87% in the first quarter.

For the first half of 2024, exports rose 15% from a year earlier to $190.7 billion, while imports were up 17.3% at $179 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $11.7 billion for the six-month period. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen and Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)