Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vietnam, Laos promote defence cooperation

01/10/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Bqp.vn) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath had a meeting with former Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Ngo Xuan Lich in Hanoi on January 8. The event took place on the occasion of Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh's official visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting.

At the meeting, General Chansamone Chanyalath briefed his host on results of the Laos-Vietnam defence cooperation in the recent past and thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and Defence Ministry for promptly supporting Laos in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and General Chansamone Chanyalath.

For his part, General Ngo Xuan Lich expressed his delight at the development of bilateral defence cooperation that serves as one of important pillars of the Vietnam-Laos relations, speaking highly of efforts made by the Lao People's Armed Forces in general and General Chansamone Chanyalath in particular to foster the cooperation.

General Ngo Xuan Lich and General Chansamone Chanyalath in a joint photo with delegates.

He expressed his belief that the solidarity between the two Parties, States, armed forces and peoples will continue to be developed, in which the bilateral defence cooperation will be strengthened in an effective manner in the coming time.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aMORPHOSYS : To Present At the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
02:48aFARGO ENTERPRISES : Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
PU
02:48aCAPGEMINI : Gen Z and Millennials increasingly willing to buy directly from brands, bypassing traditional retail channels
PU
02:48aBRIDGE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
02:48aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Purchase of Own Shares
PU
02:48aREGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
02:48aWESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - WSI
PU
02:46aChina's aviation sector aims for profitability this year - regulator
RE
02:46aBalco Group updates its financial targets
AQ
02:45aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Newsletter December 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin
2Dollar firm as inflation test looms
3NYC building space heater malfunction sparks fire that kills 19, includ..
4French IT consulting company Atos issues a new profit warning
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS