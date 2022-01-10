Vietnam, Laos promote defence cooperation

(Bqp.vn) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath had a meeting with former Minister of National Defence of Vietnam General Ngo Xuan Lich in Hanoi on January 8. The event took place on the occasion of Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh's official visit to Vietnam.

At the meeting.

At the meeting, General Chansamone Chanyalath briefed his host on results of the Laos-Vietnam defence cooperation in the recent past and thanked the Vietnamese Party, Government and Defence Ministry for promptly supporting Laos in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

General Ngo Xuan Lich (R) and General Chansamone Chanyalath.

For his part, General Ngo Xuan Lich expressed his delight at the development of bilateral defence cooperation that serves as one of important pillars of the Vietnam-Laos relations, speaking highly of efforts made by the Lao People's Armed Forces in general and General Chansamone Chanyalath in particular to foster the cooperation.

General Ngo Xuan Lich and General Chansamone Chanyalath in a joint photo with delegates.

He expressed his belief that the solidarity between the two Parties, States, armed forces and peoples will continue to be developed, in which the bilateral defence cooperation will be strengthened in an effective manner in the coming time.