Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

(Bqp.vn) - On the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, along with his spouse and a high-level delegation, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath had a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang in Hanoi on June 28.

Expressing the sincere thanks for the support of the Lao Ministry of National Defence for its Vietnamese counterpart in COVID-19 prevention and control, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang said that the fight against COVID-19 is expected to continue developing complicatedly, suggesting the two sides should provide more mutual support to push back the pandemic soon. The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence stands ready to send more experts and medical supplies to help Laos in the fight against COVID-19, he affirmed.

During the meeting, General Chansamone Chanyalath stressed that the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, armies and people always give wholehearted sentiments and support to each other in any circumstances. He also thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for its aid to Laos during the pandemic combat.

They agreed to make preparations for cooperative activities in the coming time, including the exchange of delegations at all levels, and joint activities between the two armies; to direct their competent forces in border areas to continue their close coordination in preventing the spread of the pandemic as well as cross-border crime.

Later the same day, General Chansamone Chanyalath had a meeting with former Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich, during which the Lao official said the two armies have agreed to maintain their close cooperation to deserve the trust of the Vietnamese and Lao Parties and people.

General Ngo Xuan Lich expressed his pleasure that defence cooperation between Vietnam and Laos has been increasingly consolidated and deepened in various fields over the past time, which was one of the important pillars in the bilateral relationship. At the same time, he expressed his firm belief that this would continue to be the main flow in bilateral defence relation in the coming time.