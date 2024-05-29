HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) -

Vietnam's exports are estimated to have risen 15.8% in May from a year earlier to $32.81 billion, led by shipments of electronics and smartphones, while industrial output in the month rose an annual 8.9%, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing hub, relies heavily on exports for its economic growth.

Imports in the month are estimated to have grown 29.9% to $33.81 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

Shipments of smartphones in May are estimated to have risen 50.6% from a year earlier to $4.4 billion, while electronics exports rose 31.5% to $5.9 billion.

Consumer prices in May rose 4.44% from a year earlier, the GSO said, and retail sales in the month rose an annual 9.5%. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by John Mair)