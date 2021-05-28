Vietnam May trade deficit seen at $2 billion; CPI up 2.9%

Exports in May likely rose 35.6% from a year earlier to $26 billion, while imports likely increased 56.4% to $28 billion, the General Statistics Office said.

For the first five months of this year, exports likely increased 30.7% to $130.9 billion, and imports rose 36.4% to $131.31 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $369 million, the office said.

Vietnam's consumer prices in May rose 2.9% from a year earlier, and edged up by 0.16% from April, the GSO said. Average consumer prices in the first five months of this year rose 1.29% from a year earlier.

