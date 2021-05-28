Log in
Vietnam May trade deficit seen at $2 billion; CPI up 2.9%

05/28/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Hai Phong city

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam estimated a trade deficit of $2 billion for May, while consumer prices in the month rose 2.9% from a year earlier, government data showed on Saturday.

Exports in May likely rose 35.6% from a year earlier to $26 billion, while imports likely increased 56.4% to $28 billion, the General Statistics Office said.

For the first five months of this year, exports likely increased 30.7% to $130.9 billion, and imports rose 36.4% to $131.31 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $369 million, the office said.

Vietnam's consumer prices in May rose 2.9% from a year earlier, and edged up by 0.16% from April, the GSO said. Average consumer prices in the first five months of this year rose 1.29% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by William Mallard)


