HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the Vietnamese government said.

Hue is in China for a week-long official visit beginning on Sunday.

The head of the assembly is officially among the four "pillars" of the leadership in Vietnam, which has no paramount ruler. The pillars also include the party chief, the president, the prime minister.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)