Vietnam November trade surplus plunges to $600 million, industrial output rises 9.2%

Exports in November likely rose 8.8% from a year earlier to $24.8 billion, while imports were up 13.4% to $24.2 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its trade data is often subject to significant revision.

For the first 11 months of this year, exports likely rose 5.3% from a year earlier to $254.59 billion, while imports were up 1.5% to $234.50 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $20.09 billion.

According to the GSO, Vietnam's industrial output in November rose 9.2% from a year earlier. Industrial output in the January-November period rose 3.1% year on year.

Vietnam's consumer prices in November rose 1.48% from a year earlier and was down 0.01% from October, it added. Average consumer prices in the first 11 months of this year rose 3.51% from the same period last year.

