Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Vietnam November trade surplus plunges to $600 million, industrial output rises 9.2%

11/28/2020 | 09:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Woman rides a motorcycle as she passes containers at Hai Phong port

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade surplus in November likely plunged to $600 million from a $2.94 billion surplus in October, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in November likely rose 8.8% from a year earlier to $24.8 billion, while imports were up 13.4% to $24.2 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.

The GSO traditionally releases data before the end of the reporting period and its trade data is often subject to significant revision.

For the first 11 months of this year, exports likely rose 5.3% from a year earlier to $254.59 billion, while imports were up 1.5% to $234.50 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $20.09 billion.

According to the GSO, Vietnam's industrial output in November rose 9.2% from a year earlier. Industrial output in the January-November period rose 3.1% year on year.

Vietnam's consumer prices in November rose 1.48% from a year earlier and was down 0.01% from October, it added. Average consumer prices in the first 11 months of this year rose 3.51% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aAustralia Threatens WTO Action Against China as Trade Row Intensifies
DJ
01:37aTokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 bln - media
RE
01:13aTokyo 2020 organisers estimate Games postponement cost $1.9 bln - media
RE
11/28Iraq oil minister says will not seek exemption from OPEC+ deal - state paper
RE
11/28UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11/28CAMECO : Positive COVID-19 Case at Cigar Lake
PU
11/28GOVERNMENT OF SAMOA : Address by the Hon. Prime Minister – Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi
PU
11/28Vietnam November trade surplus plunges to $600 million, industrial output rises 9.2%
RE
11/28Uk government secures additional 2 million doses of moderna covid-19 vaccine
RE
11/28Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
2SK HYNIX, INC. : SK HYNIX : China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for coronav..
3Oregon's Longview Ranch Contributes to Healthy Elk Habitats with Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
4Australia Threatens WTO Action Against China as Trade Row Intensifies
5MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ